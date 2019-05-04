|
Sally A. Schrage
Marshfield - Sally Ann (Sommers) Schrage 86, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Well's Nature View in Marshfield.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 am on Wednesday until service time. Rev. Daryn Bahn will officiate. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery at a later date.
Sally was born July 19, 1932 to Frank and Rosalie (Steffen) Sommers at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield. Sally was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. On April 11, 1953 Sally married Bob Schrage. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Sally graduated in 1950 from Marshfield Senior High School. She worked as a stenographer at Roddis Plywood Corporation for 3 ½ years, then quit to raise her children. In 1959 Sally began work at Figi's Incorporated as a typist. By 1963 she was a supervisor for their newly developed Key Punch Department. In 1987 Sally was promoted to be the first female manager at Figi's Data Entry. She retired in 1992. Sally also taught keypunch classes at Marshfield Vocational School, Sunday School, Summer Bible School, and volunteered for Nursery during church services and Soup or Socks.
Sally enjoyed bowling, especially going to State and National bowling tournaments. She enjoyed spending time with family. Sally was fond of taking her young granddaughters to the park and shopping. She also loved spending time at the cabin on Nose Lake in Woodboro for 42 years. Sally also enjoyed shopping, dining out, and traveling; with Hawaii being her favorite destination.
Sally is survived by her husband Bob, two sons, David Schrage and Randall (Kim) Schrage, two granddaughters, Lauren (Keith) Schrage of Rib Mountain, Olivia (Joel) Krasselt of Chili and one great granddaughter River Rose Krasselt. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Carol Sommers of Hudson, WI and Jean Miller of Overland Park, KA., and many nieces and nephews.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Paul, and brother-in-law, Robert Miller.
Sally will be missed by family and friends.
A special thanks to Corie and her band of angels at Wells Nature View, Ministry Home Hospice Care and Pastors Daryn and Andy at Christ Lutheran Church.
The family will designate a memorial at a later date.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 4, 2019