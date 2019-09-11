Services
Gesche Funeral Home Inc
4 S Grand Ave
Neillsville, WI 54456
(715) 743-3322
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
Marshfield, WI
View Map
Sally Meier


1945 - 2019
Sally Meier Obituary
Sally Meier

Marshfield - Sally Meier, age 74, of of Marshfield, WI, formerly of Neillsville, WI passed away on September 6, 2019 at Stoney River Assisted Living in Marshfield.

Sally was born in Neillsville, WI, July 10, 1945. She attended Neillsville Public Schools, graduating in 1963. Sally worked at the Neillsville Theatre, which was managed by her parents, during her high school and college years. She graduated from UW-Stevens Point in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She taught for 33 years in the Marshfield Public School System at the Lincoln Elementary School, retiring in June 2000. Sally enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens, bowling, baking, taking day bus trips, her kitty, playing cards, going to the casino and visiting with friends. She often made computer cards for shut-ins and visited them, taking them flowers from her garden and baked goodies.

Sally was a member of Neillsville United Methodist Church from 1957 to 2013, and in March 2014 joined the Zion United Methodist Church in Marshfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.G. "Bill" Meier and Dorothy Meier.

Sally is survived by her two brothers, Tom (Nancy) Meier of Solon Springs, WI and David (Miriam) Meier of Reedsville, WI as well as her nieces and nephews and friends.

Funeral Services for Sally will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Zion United Methodist Church in Marshfield, WI. Pastor Hyeokwon Kwon will officiate. Interment will be in the Neillsville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Friday at the Church.

Memorials may be designated to the or Parkinson's Disease Fund.

The family would like to thank the staff of Stoney River, the Marshfield Medical Center and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care of Sally.

Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.

Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting Sally's family with Funeral arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
