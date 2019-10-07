|
Sandra Jean Herbert
Hudson - Sandra Jean Herbert, age 70, of Hudson, formerly of San Jose, CA, Marshfield, WI, & Tucson, AZ, passed away Wednesday, October 2nd, at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Sandra was born one of four daughters to parents Robert & Jeanne Baysinger in Stockton, CA. She attended school in San Jose, CA, graduating high school from Mother Butler Memorial. On June 17th, 1972, Sandra married the love of her life, Timothy Herbert; & together they had three boys of their own. She was a kind & loving woman who dedicated her life to raising her boys; & in return they grew up to be men that she was always proud to love. Though she especially loved spending her time with her family, Sandra could also be found reading or exploring the mountains of Tucson, AZ. Her warm & affectionate spirit will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Sandra will remain in the hearts of her sons, Matthew (Elizabeth), Benjamin (Shannon), & Daniel (Kelsey); her grandchildren, Cassandra & Nicholas Steele, & Gabriella & Isaac Herbert; her great-grandson, Bronson Steele; her twin sister, Sharon (Norm Clark) Baysinger; her sisters, Diane (Ted) Danen, & Kathy (Larry) Jones; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives, & friends spanning from Christian Community Homes to Tucson, AZ, & everywhere in-between. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Timothy; & her parents, Robert & Jeanne.
Memorial Services for Sandra are being planned for a future date. To extend an expression of sympathy, memorials are preferred to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, . Services have been entrusted to O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th St. S, Hudson, WI, 715-386-3725.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Oct. 7, 2019