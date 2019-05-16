Services
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Elwood, IN
Marshfield - Sarah Anne "Sally" (Hirsch) Leezer of Marshfield Wisconsin passed away peacefully on May 12th, 2019. Sally was born February 18, 1933 in Elwood Indiana to Rose Marie and Edward Hirsch. She received her nursing degree from St. Mary's college of Notre Dame, Indiana and pursued a career as a surgical nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leezer and is survived in death by her children Rose Keuler (Tom), Denise Wilson (Bruce), Greg Leezer (Anne), Tracy Smith (Steve) and Paul Leezer (Jodi) as well as grandchildren, Adam Keuler (Jackie), Nichole Barling, Alexis Leezer, Natalie McElyea (James), Heather Gillis, TJ Woldum, Emma Woldum, Sarah Jane Smith, Gracie Leezer and Mathew Leezer. She was also blessed with 6 greatgrandchildren, Clint Reeves, Kelly Reeves, Hailey Hagen, Madilyn Barling, Lilli Barling, and Tyler Mader.

Sally was an avid reader and loved to crochet. Many, many hats and scarves were made by her for the children's hospital, local shelters, and the homeless community. At any time she could be found with a crochet hook or knitting needles in hand.

Services will be held 11:00 AM on May 21st 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elwood, Indiana.

Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there, I do not sleep.

I am in a thousand winds that blow, I am the softly falling snow,

I am the gentle showers of rain, I am in the fields of ripening grain.

I am in the morning hush, I am in the graceful rush

Of birds in circling flight. I am the star shine of the night.

I am in the flowers that bloom, I am in a quiet room,

I am the birds that sing, I am in each lovely thing.

Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die.

- Mary Frye
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 16, 2019
