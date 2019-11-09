|
|
Sarah "Sally" Brackins
Sarah "Sally" Brackins, 77 of Unity Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Monday November 4, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Laura Norwood.
Sally was born the daughter of John W. Schroeder and Mary (Shilts) Schroeder on July 7, 1942, in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Her previous marriages were to Thomas Norwood Sr and Edward Teegen. On April 25, 1990 Sally was united in marriage with Jerry Brackins in Bridgeview Illinois.
Sally grew up in Beloit Wisconsin and spent her early years there and in Janesville Wisconsin raising her young family. Later she would reside in the Chicago area and in 2007 when she retired and moved with her late husband to Tucson Arizona. In 2014 she moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to her family.
For the past 50 years she's had reoccurring bouts with cancer. She was a volunteer counselor for people facing cancer and bravely made difficult choices in her life living with cancer until her final transition surrounded by family, friends and her beloved dogs. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and preparing meals for people. She was an avid reader and loved playing cards.
Sally is survived by her children, Thomas (Janice) Norwood of Chili Wisconsin, Tina Norwood of Cumberland Wisconsin, Mark (Laura) Norwood of Homer Glen Illinois, Matthew Norwood of Justice Illinois, sister Mary Sue (Susana) Anderson of Denver Colorado, and 7 grandchildren. She is further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Brackins in 2014.
A private celebration of life will be held by her family.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019