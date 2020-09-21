Scott L. Peterson, 63 of Arpin passed away peacefully September 18th, 2020 surrounded by his family after a short illness.



Scott was born February 27, 1957 in Marshfield to LeRoy (Pete) and Marilyn Peterson. After graduating from Marshfield High School Class of 1975, Scott enlisted in the United States Navy where he was later honorably discharged.



Scott was united in marriage to Debbie Dischinger on May 14, 1977 at Corpus Christi Parish in Bakerville, WI. After marriage Scott and Debbie moved to Arpin where they raised their 3 children and still reside. Scott had dreamed to be a truck driver which he was fortunate to do for 38 years; working 15 of those years driving with his beloved wife Debbie at his side. Scott loved being outdoors, spending time with his friends and family, hunting, camping, waterskiing, boating, and fishing. Scott spent several years competitive fishing for B.A.S.S. finishing 9th in the 2001 division tournament. Scott very much enjoyed the time with his family; whether on the lake or having a Sunday Funday at home. During his last years he enjoyed time at Castlerock Lake cruising in the S.S. So Slow.



Scott is survived by his wife Debbie and three children; Jenny (Jason Smazal) Nowak, Terri (Kurt) Hansen, and Danny (Beth) Peterson. Nine grandchildren Sammie, Gage, Nick, Callie, Eric, Kyle, Lucas, Brayden, and Emily. Scott is further survived by many in-laws and his nephew, Justin.



Scott is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Russell.



Visitation will be held September 24, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. There will be a time to share memories with a reading at 6:00pm.



We would like to send our gratitude to the nurses and staff on the 8th floor of Marshfield Medical Center.



"Hammer Down Scottie" Love ya - Da NERD









