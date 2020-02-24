|
Sharon A. Seidel
Marshfield - Sharon A. Seidel of Marshfield, passed away peacefully in Marshfield with her loving family by her side at the age of 77.
During her lifetime, Sharon enjoyed many journeys and on February 23, 2020 she took the hand of an angel and embarked on her most wondrous journey of all… the final one to join her relatives and friends for all eternity.
The celebration of Sharon's life and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 27 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield. The Reverend Jim Weighner will officiate.
Friends may call an hour before service time at the church. Burial of Sharon's cremains will follow immediately in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Sharon was born June 10, 1942 to Raymond D. and Marie B. (Koeberl) Specht at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and was a member of the National Honor Society at Columbus High School, graduating in 1960.
On October 11, 1961, Sharon married James O. Seidel at Sacred Heart Church in Marshfield. They lived in Tacoma, Washington the first year of their marriage and after that resided in Marshfield for the rest of their lives.
During and after high school, Sharon worked as an accountant/secretary at Tabulated Bookkeeping Company, Inc. In later years, she worked in the same capacity at Bonded Collections of Marshfield, Inc., a firm then co-owned by her husband.
When her children were in school, Sharon volunteered in their classrooms and was also a Camp Fire volunteer for many years, serving as a board member, co-leader, candy sale chairman, day camp guardian, trainer, and program committee member. After her children were grown, she spent many years as a volunteer with the Red Cross Bloodmobile and the in Marshfield.
Sharon's greatest joy in life was time spent with her family. She also enjoyed reading, photography, scrapbooking, and especially traveling. She was lucky to have traveled extensively throughout the entire U.S. and numerous foreign countries.
Sharon is survived by two children: her son Kevin Seidel of Onalaska and daughter Kelly Seidel of Marshfield. She is also survived by two precious granddaughters: Rachel & Delaney Seidel of Onalaska. Other survivors include three sisters: Dorothy Sherman and Joan Frankwick, both of Marshfield, and Nancy (Dave) Prechel of Hillsboro, WI.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, her parents, a sister Kathy and her husband Bill Bradle, and a brother-in-law Bill Sherman.
In lieu of flowers, the Seidel family will designate a memorial in Sharon's name at a later time.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020