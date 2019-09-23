|
|
Sharon Ann (Ule) McCarty
Rockford, IL - Sharon Ann (Ule) McCarty, 76, passed away September 16, 2019 at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, California due to heart disease. Born August 14, 1943 in Marshfield, WI; the daughter of Frank and Mildred (Schiller) Ule. She graduated from Marshfield High School class of 1961. She married James W. McCarty on July 21, 1971 in Philadelphia, PA.
Sharon's passion was being a loving wife and mother and grandmother, raising our 3 children. She enjoyed making unique greeting cards, flower gardening, helping and caring for others; especially for her family and friends. She loved to love people.
Survivors include husband, James "Jim" McCarty; children Mia (McCarty) Holiday (Edwin); Codi (McCarty) West (Mike); Joshua McCarty; Grandchildren Taeya Holiday; Emani Holiday; Callum McCarty; Malcolm McCarty; Siblings; Norman Ule; Shelby Conley; Sheila Zimmerman; Frank Ule; Lyle Ule and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Jerry Ule and Jim Ule. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Sharon was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and treasured her time with them.
Services will be held 2 PM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Fitzgerald funeral home and crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation from 12 PM to time of service at 2 PM. In lieu of flower memorials, please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of Sharon McCarty. Online condolences can be made at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 23, 2019