Sharon Bredemann
Marshfield - Sharon Bredemann, age 74, of Marshfield, passed away early Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Marshfield. A family service was held on Monday, November 18 and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Sharon was born on November 2, 1945, the daughter of Cecil and Ann (Schmidt) Talbot in Rib Lake. Sharon grew up in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated with distinction from Lincoln High School in 1963. Sharon worked as a private secretary in Port Edwards after graduation. She was united in marriage to Charles Bredemann on November 27, 1965 at Grace Lutheran Church in Nasonville. Sharon and Charles lived with their family in Wisconsin Rapids, Nekoosa and also Prescott, Arizona before returning to Marshfield in 1981.
Sharon's life was her family. Her love for her children and grandchildren had no bounds. She had a gift for letting her family know she was always thinking of them, even from across the miles. Sharon will be remembered for her delicious Christmas cookies and desserts that were made with love. She also took great joy in cultivating her flower garden each year and appreciated the beauty and serenity of nature. Sharon enjoyed traveling with her husband around the country, to visit her family and also to explore historical sites. Her favorite times were those spent with her grandchildren, whether it be baking, gardening, watching the Green Bay Packers or participating in various games that they loved to involve her in. Sharon's kind and generous spirit and zest for life touched many lives.
While her primary work was always the nurturing and growth of her family, many will remember her contributions while at First Financial, McNeely Insurance, and Allstate.
Sharon is lovingly survived by her husband: Charles Bredemann; children: Brad Bredemann (Betty) of La Canada Flintridge, CA, Laura Bredemann (Larry Levine) of Jacksonville, FL, and Sarah Halton (Sean) of Tempe, AZ; and five grandchildren: Kai Bredemann, Duke Bredemann, Albert Levine, Liam Halton and Anya Halton. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and additional extended family members whom she held close in her heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Ann Talbot, and her brother, Harold Talbot.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held in Spring 2020. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family is accepting contributions to the Sharon Bredemann scholarship fund.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019