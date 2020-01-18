Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Swetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon C. Swetz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon C. Swetz Obituary
Sharon C. Swetz

Wisconsin Rapids - Sharon C. Swetz, age 72, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. William Menzel will officiate. Visitation will be at Saints Peter & Paul Church on Thursday from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Town of Sigel, WI. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Sharon was born August 15, 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Clifford and Violet (Murawski) Abel. She married Kenneth D. Swetz on August 21, 1965 in the Town of Sigel. Sharon was employed as a telephone operator for Wood County Telephone Company and in later years was a homemaker.

Sharon loved playing the piano, taking care of her flowers and plants and was a very, very good cook and loved cooking meals for her family.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Kenneth; son, Steven Swetz of Palm Springs, CA; and three brothers, Edward (Christine) Abel of Rudolph, WI, Tim Abel of Rudolph, WI and Gary Abel of Rudolph, WI.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

Sharon's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Aspirus Riverview Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -