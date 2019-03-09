|
Sharon K. Ott
Marshfield - Sharon K. Ott, 74, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 pm until service time. Rev. Robb Jurkovich will officiate. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sharon was born on May 24, 1944 in Marshfield, to Emery and Marcella (Rottscheit) Peterson.
Sharon was a devoted caregiver working in home health care for many years until her retirement due to ill health.
She loved Elvis Presley and enjoyed crocheting, fishing, polkas, cooking, baking and visiting the casino. She especially loved her family.
Sharon is survived by her children, Donna (Fred) Matusewic of Hurley, Diane Ott of Eau Claire and Steven (Laurie) Ott of Janesville. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, David (Lynn) Sisco, Jason (Silk) Sisco, Danielle (Luke) Marschke, Raymond (Meghan) Wilk, Ashley Ott, Garrett (Jennifer) Madison and Parker Madison, and 8 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Myron (Linda) Peterson of Marshfield, Donald Peterson of Marshfield, Janice Knutson of Wausau and Bill (Linda) Carey of Marshfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Sheila in 1997 and a brother Emery Peterson.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 9, 2019