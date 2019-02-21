|
Sharon M. Weier
Marshfield - Sharon M. Weier, 72, Spencer, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am on Saturday until service time. Bishop Steve Taylor will preside. Burial will take place in McMillan Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sharon was born on August 10, 1946 in Marshfield, to Frank and Anna Dishinger and was a graduate of Marshfield Senior High School.
Sharon was a dedicated homemaker for 25 years, loved to feed the masses, and hosted big family dinners.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff and children, Barb (Tim) Dickman, Bob (Becca) Knuth, Betsy (Aaron) Frisch, Josh (Jasmine) Weier, Krystal Weier and Felicia (Phil) Winchell. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is further survived by brother, Richard Dishinger and a sister, Loretta Mau.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 daughters, Brenda Anderson and Becky Knuth, 2 sisters, Lucille Dishinger and Marjorie Dishinger, and 1 brother, Clifford Dishinger.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 21, 2019