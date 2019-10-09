|
|
Sharon Marie Bohl
Hewitt - On Monday, October 7, 2019, Sharon Marie Bohl, age 56, received her angel wings and joined her dad in heaven. She fought a hard, courageous two-year battle with cancer with a smile on her face, never losing her incredible sense of humor.
Sharon was born on March 3, 1963 in Hillsboro, WI to Marann and Ludwig Gagnath. She grew up in Ashland, WI which she visited as often as she could to look at beautiful Lake Superior and visit her childhood friends. Sharon married Robert Bohl on September 20, 1986 and recently celebrated 33 years of marriage, most of them while raising their two children in Hewitt, WI. She was a wife, mother, daughter, aunt and even to some, an Auntie Sharosaurus.
In her early career, Sharon worked as a Cosmetologist until she decided to become a stay-at-home mom and raise her two children whom she adored. Once her children were in school, Sharon found her calling and became a Special Education Teacher's Assistance at Grant Elementary. She had a huge love of all children regardless of their abilities or disabilities. She called them "my kids" and saw each one of them for their individual potential. Sharon was an amazing, strong, kind-hearted woman with a big, beautiful smile that could light up the room and fill it with laughter. She had strong convictions and wasn't afraid to fight for what she believed in. She was especially passionate about autism and worked hard to increase awareness.
Sharon had an amazing love for her family and her animals. She had many pets over the years despite her husband saying, "No more". She loved shopping, painting and gardening. Her flowers bloomed beautifully throughout the year and were the envy of her neighbors and friends.
Sharon is survived by her husband Robert Bohl and children Maxwell Bohl and Alannah Bohl; mother, Marann Gagnath; siblings Paulette (Michael) Magur, John Gagnath, Tom (Vicki Conley) Gagnath, Julie (Alvin) Hecht along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Ludwig Gagnath.
A memorial service for Sharon will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Krueger officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Sharon's name may be made to ASDF Autism Spectrum Disorder Foundation at myasdf.org.
A special thank you goes out to all of Sharon's friends and neighbors who have helped her, and her family get through this difficult time. We wouldn't have known what to do without you.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019