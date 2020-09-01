Dr. Sheng-hsiung Chang
Marshfield - Dr. Sheng-hsiung ("Sam") Chang, 80, of Marshfield, passed away on August 30, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
Dr. Chang was born on October 20, 1939 in Tung-shih, Taiwan, to Sung-chin and Yueh-kuei (nee Liu) Chang, the third of seven children. He studied medicine at Kaohsiung Medical College, earning his MD in 1965. In 1967 he immigrated to the United States for an internship in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He finished his residency in clinical and anatomical pathology at KU Medical Center in 1972.
He practiced pathology at Kansas City General Hospital until 1975, when he moved to Marshfield. He practiced at Marshfield Clinic for thirty-one years, specializing in hematopathology. He was hardworking, conscientious, and dedicated to his work. He retired in 2006.
Photography was Dr. Chang's lifelong passion. He traveled the world with his camera in tow, yet also appreciated and captured the beauty of the flowers in his own backyard. It was tradition for Dr. Chang to hold a photo shoot whenever his family would gather for the holidays. He spent his retirement carefully tending to his photographs, leaving them thoughtfully organized, catalogued, and preserved for his loved ones to enjoy.
In his final years, Dr. Chang applied his characteristic diligence to the study of something entirely new: square dancing. He and his wife, Kathy, were active members of the Marshfield Hoedowners for seven years. They enjoyed the fun, friendship, and camaraderie that they experienced with their fellow dancers every week.
Dr. Chang is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Fang-yuh "Kathy" Chang (nee Hsieh), who appreciates the structure, acceptance, and deeply felt love that he brought into her life. Dr. Chang will be missed by his children, Robert, Melody (Matt) Eatherton, and Kenneth (Sarah); and by his grandchildren, Lily, Henry, Sam, and Alex. Dr. Chang is also survived by beloved siblings in Taiwan and Canada.
In the spring of 2019, Dr. Chang suffered a heart attack while exercising at the YMCA. He was resuscitated by his angels, Molly, Dustin, Joe, and Dwayne. He was very grateful to the doctors and nurses of the Surgical and Medical ICU and the staff of the Rehabilitation Unit for giving him a second chance at life. He considered the additional seventeen months to be a profound gift and recognized the beauty of life each and every day.
Dr. Chang's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Surgical ICU and Palliative Care Unit at Marshfield Medical Center for the compassionate care they provided in his final days. Dr. John Cordova and nurse practitioner Kris Gilkerson were steadfast in their support.
Private services will be held.
