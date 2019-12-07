|
Shirley Ann Brecht
Owen - Shirley Ann Brecht, age 95, of Owen, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Abbotsford.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Shirley was born on August 16, 1924 in Marshfield, the daughter of Matt and Sadie (Kurtzman) Vogel of Loyal. She was one of five children including Velma, Mabel, Joanie and Herbert.
Before Shirley married Clarence J. Brecht of Loyal in Las Vegas in 1946, she made airplane wings and inspected bombs in Eau Claire during WWII. She also worked in the egg factory in Marshfield. Together they had five children: David, Molly, Kent, Bruce and Todd.
Shirley's husband, Clarence passed away at the age of 42, leaving her to raise their children. She loved gardening, crafts, woodworking and puzzles. Shirley loved her sweets and visits from family. Later in life, she met Paul Lockhart and they enjoyed spending the winter in Florida until Paul's passing. She remained strong and feisty with everything handed to her in life.
Shirley is survived by three children: Kent (Chris) of Owen, Bruce (Shirley) of Withee and Todd of Red Granite; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Brecht of Longwood; two grandchildren: Lacey (Randy) Ladewig of Longwood and Jeremy (Jenny) Bauer of Marshfield; six great-grandchildren: Bailey and Brynlee Ladewig, Preston, Zac, Aryana and Silas Bauer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Dave; a daughter, Marlane "Molly"; a son-in-law, Roger Hartman; three sisters: Velma (Pete) Brecht, Mabel (Bud) Brecht and Joanie Drew; a brother, Herbert Vogel.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Terrace and Aspirus Hospice for the support and care she received and Maurina-Schilling Funeral home for handling the arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019