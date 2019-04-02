|
Shirley D. Satorius
Marshfield - Shirley D. Satorius, 78, Marshfield, passed away early on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marshfield, with Rev. David Faulkner officiating. Music will be provided by Harriet Brandt as organist for congregational singing. Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Marshfield at a later date. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, and from 9:30 am until service time at 10:30 am on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday at Rembs funeral home.
Shirley was born on October 16, 1940 in Marshfield, to Elmer J. and Alma G. (Haroldson) Seehafer and was a 1958 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. She was united in marriage to Lester C. Schalow on August 25, 1962 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He died on January 20, 2004. She then married Carl E. Satorius on July 30, 2005 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Marshfield.
After her education, Shirley was employed in Milwaukee for 4 years where she garnered many lasting friendships. Later, she was employed and also made many friends at Felker Brothers Corporation for 33 years until her retirement. Throughout her life she was active in her church. For many years she was a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) of which she served as District Chairman. She was a huge basketball fan and never missed watching the games that her son, Mike or grandson, Jake coached. She enjoyed wintering in Florida with Carl for the past 8 years.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Carl, a son, Michael (Dawn) Schalow of Sherwood, 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandson, Jake (Morgan) Schalow and their son, Tysen James; and Kyle James Schalow. She is also survived by 3 brothers and a sister, Elmer J. (Anita) Seehafer, Douglas (Julie) Seehafer, all of Marshfield, Gloria Wilen of Chicago, IL and Kenneth (Karen) Seehafer of Marshfield and a brother-in-law, William Satorius of Plymouth, IN. She is further survived by Carl's children, Rev. Timothy (Lorna) Satorius of Falls Church, VA, and Laura (Rev. Don) Windsperger of Colome, SD and Carl's grandchildren, Tyler and Amanda Satorius, Zachery, Noah and Melina Satorius and Gregory and Megan Charles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Lester, and 2 sisters, Marie Jolliffee and Sharon Satorius.
Memorials may be designated in Shirley's name to Trinity Lutheran Church and School, Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, all in Marshfield, Christ Lutheran Church and School in Port Saint Lucie, FL or to The Lutheran Hour.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 2, 2019