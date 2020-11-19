Shirley L. Fox
Marshfield - Shirley Lee Fox, age 85, of Marshfield, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Stoney River Memory Care.
Funeral services will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 E. Veterans Parkway, Marshfield, WI, at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 with Pastor Kenneth Hanson officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Mound Cemetery, Pittsville.
Shirley was born February 21, 1935 in Marshfield to Paul & Erma (Rucker) Minor. She graduated from Pittsville High School in 1953, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the High School Band. Prior to her marriage she worked at Wisconsin Telephone Company. Shirley married Roger Fox on February 16, 1957. Their only child Brenda, was born on December 27, 1957. Shirley worked in food service in Pittsville High School and later at Figi's. Shirley was an excellent seamstress, making bridal attire as well as crafting lovely gifts for her family on special occasions. Her generous spirit also extended to her church, donating food and serving community meals. She loved the times she and Roger spent at their land collecting sap to process into maple syrup, they were a great team. All who knew her, remember her joyful laugh, at a good joke many times at her own expense. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Roger Fox; grandson Mason (fiancé Katie Bright) Coaty of Minnesota and son-in-law Josef Stanek of Lyndon Station.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Brenda Stanek on September 30, 2020; sister and brother-in-law Lillie Bell (Francis) Marten; sister-in-law Margie Fox and brother-in-law Arthur Vandenberg.
Her family would like to thank her caregivers and the staff at Stoney River Memory Care for their wonderful care of Shirley.
Memorials can be made to Pittsville U.C.C. Church.
For your convenience, online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
.