Shirley Langteau
Abbotsford - Shirley M. Langteau, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great, great grandmother, sister, and friend went home to spend eternity in rest with her Lord and Savior on November 2, 2020 after a lengthy difficult battle with Lewy Bodies Dementia.
Shirley was born on May 1, 1930, the daughter of John and Nellie (Shepard) Knoll in Milan. She was united in marriage to Arthur Langteau on July 12, 1947. As a longtime resident of Abbotsford, WI., Shirley is survived by her brother Delbert "Sonny" Knoll (Darlene); sisters: Alice Tischendorf and Evelyn Courchaine; children Sheryl (Bob) Mengel, Dennis (Bev ) Langteau, Allen Langteau, Vicki (Bob) Spindler, Jim (Joy) Langteau, Cathy Osborne, Sandy (Bob) Warner, Lori Langteau and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She now joins her husband Arthur "Artie" Langteau, her daughter Karen (Rodney) Orth and sister Dorothy Anderson who preceded her in death.
Most recently, Shirley has been a resident of Copperleaf Assisted Living in Schofield, but prior to that, she lived and worked in the Abbotsford area all her life. She was so happy to be involved in the Abbotsford Elementary School as a volunteer Grandma and was an active member of Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Abbotsford. Shirley was also a member of the Colby VFW Women's Auxiliary Post #2227. She will be fondly remembered by all who ever knew her, and she will be greatly missed. John 14:1-7
Due to the pandemic currently paralyzing most activities, a Celebration of Life will tentatively be planned for May 1, 2021and will be made known to all. Meanwhile in lieu of flowers or other gifts, if anyone would like to honor Shirley, a donation in her name could be made to: Interim Hospice and Palliative Care 510 n. 17th Ave. Suite A Wausau, WI 54401 www.interimhealthcare.com
. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com