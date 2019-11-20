|
Shirley M. Doberstein
Owen -
Shirley M. Doberstein, age 84, of Owen, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center. Per Shirley's request there will be no services. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.
Shirley was born on August 11, 1935, the daughter of Harvey and Helen (Korpela) Wilksman on the family farm in the Town of Hoard, Clark County. She graduated from Owen High School in 1952 and earned a degree from CVTC in Eau Claire in business. After completing the program, Shirley moved to Milwaukee and was employed as a secretary by Royal Transit, a company that hauled freight between Milwaukee and Rockford, IL.
On July 2, 1955, Shirley was united in marriage to Russell D. Doberstein. Together they decided to return to her parents' farm. Here they raised their three daughters, Debra, Lori and Sherri. Russell preceded her in death on February 9, 2014.
Shirley enjoyed reading, farming, animals, especially horses and collies, sewing, and making quilts for her family. She also cherished her time with her friends. Most importantly, Shirley loved her family dearly and will truly be missed.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters: Debra M. Niemi and Lori G. (Thomas R.) Neumann, both of Owen; six grandchildren: Corissa M. (Dan) Prior of Eau Claire, Nicholas D. Neumann of Owen, Joshua R. Niemi of Owen, Dustin J. Bogseth of Wyoming, Dylan J. Bogseth of Greenwood and Brooklynne M. Bogseth of Greenwood; and two great-grandchildren: Brock D. and Bria M. Prior of Eau Claire.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell; her daughter, Sherri Bogseth; her two sisters, Audrey (Ahti) Maki of Wyoming and Karen Wilksman of Alabama.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019