Shirley Tobin
Marshfield - Shirley Jean Tobin, age 72, of Marshfield, passed away early Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Friday. Burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery.
Shirley was born April 3, 1948, the daughter of John Carlson and Monica Carlson (Mayer) in Arpin, WI. She graduated from Auburndale High School in 1966. On September 20, 1969 Shirley was united in marriage to the love of her life William Tobin at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield. She had various jobs throughout her life, taking time off to be home with her children and then worked at Associated Bank as a teller until her retirement.
In her spare time, she enjoyed baking/cooking for family, making many crafts/lawn ornaments, going to the casino with her husband, and spending time with her family/friends and grandchildren. Those that knew Shirley best will miss her kindness, love, and open arms for all as well as her beautiful flowers in the summer and her delicious cookies she baked at Christmas. Her contagious smile and love for living life to the fullest was shown through, her vibrance and love for helping anyone in need.
Shirley is lovingly survived by her husband Bill: children: Cory (Gidget) Tobin of Marshfield and Stacy (Joseph) Freybler of Lacrosse, WI; siblings: John (Judy) Carlson of Arpin, Jim Carlson of Pittsville, Ron (Kathy) Carlson of Pittsville, Gary (Cathy) Carlson of Auburndale, Dave (Sue) Carlson of Marshfield, Bob (Rosie) Carlson of Arpin, Ed (Lois) Carlson of Marshfield, Scott Carlson of Spencer, Kathy (Mike) Feirer of Marshfield, Caroline (Kenny) Wunrow of Marshfield, Jenny (Pat) Halpin of Loyal, Bonnie (Lyle) Ress of Marshfield, and Tammy Carlson (Ron Rizzi) of Spencer. She is further survived by her grandchildren Ty, Hailey, Mckenzie, Destinee, Adam and Krista; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will truly be missed.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents: John and Monica Carlson; as well as siblings: Bertha Carlson and Lillian Bredl; and her grandson: Tyler Manthe.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to do so to the family for a memorial to be establish at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com