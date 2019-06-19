|
|
Shirley V. Thompson
Kansas City, MO. - Shirley V. Thompson, formerly of Marshfield, Wisconsin died on June 14, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law. Shirley was born in Greenwood, Wisconsin on August 6, 1926 to Palmer and Lydia Vinger. After graduation from Greenwood High School she attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago where she majored in Fashion Illustration. Upon completion of her studies she worked as an illustrator in Milwaukee at Chapman's Department Store, followed by a position with L.S. Ayres Department Store in Indianapolis. In Indianapolis she met Richard (Dick) Thompson who was attending Lincoln Chiropractic School and they married in Greenwood Wisconsin on November 29, 1947. After their marriage they resided in Rockville, Maryland where Dick opened a chiropractic practice and Shirley worked as an illustrator at Jellefs Department Store. When Dick was called back into military service, they moved to Nashville, Tennessee where Shirley freelanced her illustrations. Upon Dick's discharge from the Air Force, they moved to Greenwood where Dick entered the family business, V-K-T Agency, with Shirley's father, Palmer Vinger, and her brother-in-law, William Kavanaugh. While raising her two daughters in Greenwood, Shirley developed an interest in painting portraits inspired by the faces of the neighborhood children and using her garage as a studio. In 1974 she and Dick moved to Neillsville and Shirley began a new career as a medical illustrator at the Marshfield Clinic, producing hundreds of medical drawings a year for physicians, as well as slide presentations for lectures and brochures used by the Clinic and their physicians. Shirley described these years as the happiest and most fulfilling of her life, continually learning and meeting the many people who would become her lifelong friends. After her retirement in 2000, she devoted her time to commission portraits of people and animals.
While Shirley embraced and enjoyed the final year of her life with her family in Kansas City, she cherished all of her friends in the Marshfield area with whom she enjoyed so many wonderful times and from so many of whom she received such strength and support over the last few years.
Shirley's life was as vibrant and colorful as her artist's palette, and she retained a beautiful spirit to the end. She enjoyed her travels around the world, including trips to Czechoslovakia, Turkey, Greece, a river cruise down the Rhine, and a trip to Thailand with her Niece, Kay and Daughter, Pat. She especially loved the many winters she spent in her beloved Mexico with her family and friends.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Dick, her sister, Vivian Kavanaugh, brother-in-law, William Kavanaugh, and parents, Palmer and Lydia Vinger.
She is survived by her daughters, Pat Thompson, Nan (W. Michael) Shinkle, Grandson, Michael Shinkle and Granddaughter, Allison (Cris) Crooks and their children, Nathan and Lauren, Niece, Kay (Salim) Zarif, Nephew, James (Roberta) Kavanaugh, Great-Nephew Nathan Kavanaugh, Great-Niece Megan (Philip) Marlatt and their two children Cove and Lydia Marlatt.
A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 1208 W. 14th St., Marshfield, Wisconsin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter or the -Marshfield, Wisconsin.
"EVERY CHILD IS AN ARTIST. THE PROBLEM IS HOW TO REMAIN AN ARTIST ONCE HE GROWS UP."
-Picasso
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from June 19 to June 26, 2019