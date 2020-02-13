|
Stanley J. Koszewski
Marshfield - Stanley J. Koszewski, 96, Marshfield, WI, passed away on Monday, Feb 10, 2020 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, WI.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 10:30 am until service time. Deacon Ray Draeger will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County.
Stanley was born on July 9, 1923 in Wola, Poland, where he shared his youth with his two brothers Bronislaw and Jan. He was a Polish World War II Veteran. During the first 30 years of his life he lived in Poland, Italy and England. After his life in Europe he departed London, England on May 9, 1951 on the SS Queen Mary and arrived in The United States in New York, N.Y. on May 14, 1951 with a railway ticket to Chicago, IL. There he became a U.S. Citizen and married his wife Charlotte M. Zakrzewski on May 5, 1956. She died on October 6, 1993.
Stanley worked at Pheoll Maufacturing Co. as a setup man until 1973 when he moved his family to Wisconsin to begin his 20 plus year career as a dairy farmer until he retired.
He is survived by his children Susan Schwarz, John Koszewski, Anne Horstman, sons-in-law, Jack Schwarz and John Horstman and grandchildren Amy (Schwarz) and Matt Petcoff, Luke Horstman, Molly Schwarz, Jacob Schwarz and Danielle Horstman.
After his retirement Stanley spent the next 20 plus years enjoying traveling to places such as Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Las Vegas, Poland, and Switzerland. He also enjoyed a good game of checkers, where he could still beat you consistently at the age of 96.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Charlotte Koszewski and then his 'sweetheart' Jennifer Russell.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of the House of The Dove for their wonderful caring help during Stanley's last two months.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020