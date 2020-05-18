Resources
Marshfield - Stanley Jack Nelson, age 85, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, passed on Friday, May 8, 2020. Stanley was born July 22, 1934, the son of Morris and Josephine "Olga" (Poppy) Nelson in Marshfield.

Stanley was a lifetime resident of Marshfield. He became a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hewitt. Stanley enjoyed riding his 3-wheel bicycle around Marshfield until his health started to fail, and he could no longer ride. He had many challenges in his life.

Stanley enjoyed his friends at CCLS and all the workers at Safe Haven who were so good to him, as well as the hospice care staff at the end.

Stanley is survived by his niece: Sandy Liethen and her children; nephew: Jim Mercer and his children. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Stanley is preceded in death by his parents: Morris and Josephine "Olga"; sisters: Mable Mercer, Ruth Schlagenhaft; brothers: Oscar, Donald, and Robert Nelson.

Memorials maybe given to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hewitt or to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences may be made at https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com/ for your convenience.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020
