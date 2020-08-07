Steven A. Johnson
Marshfield - Steven Alan Johnson passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at his home in Marshfield, surrounded with the love from his family.
A memorial service will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home 1010 E. Veterans Parkway in Marshfield on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Faith Bosmans officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Hillside cemetery. Family is requiring masks and are practicing social distancing for the safety of all.
Steve was born on February 22, 1962 to Ronald and Diane Johnson. He attended Marshfield School System and graduated from Senior High. Steve worked for Trierweiler Construction, Pe Ben USA and the past nine years for Wood County Hwy Department. Steve married the love of his life Vikki (Ploen) Johnson on September 21, 1985 at Our Lady of Peace church. He was a loving and caring husband to Vikki and all his family.
Steve was the proud father of his only son, Josh. They had many hobbies which they enjoyed doing together. Steve enjoyed salmon fishing in Algoma and walleye fishing in Green Bay with Vikki and friends. He was an avid bow hunter and loved taking his catches and game and making sausage and goodies for friends and family. One of his most recent hobbies was wood working and creating furniture out of wine barrels. Family received Bistro sets which will be cherished for years to come. Weekends were often spent camping throughout Wisconsin making memories for everyone involved. Steve was blessed with two grandsons, although Maveryk and Huxley are very young he was sure to show them how much he loved them.
Steve is survived by his wife Vikki of almost 35 years, his only son Josh (Courtney) Johnson and grandsons Maveryk and Huxley of Marshfield. His father Ronald Johnson of Marshfield, his mother Diane Johnson of Lacey, WA and his sister Rhonda Hazen of Barneveld, WI; along with his mother-in-law Virgean Ploen of Marshfield and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, special friends and his little buddy, Wilson.
As you know, Steve was a people person. Please remember him and his memories with a smile for the many times he made you laugh. Cancer may have stolen his body, but could never take his spirit. When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Cancer Foundation.
Special thanks to the Oncology team at Marshfield and Heartland Hospice for taking great care of Steve.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences may be made at https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com/
