Steven Vayda
Marshfield - Steven A. Vayda, age 86, of Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at Zion United Methodist Church, 2106 North Peach Avenue, Marshfield, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield at a later date.
Steve was born on March 10, 1933 in Aurora, Illinois to Steve and Anna(Duzo) Vayda. At the age of six months, he moved to the Spencer area with his parents. He attended Spencer area schools. He went on to join the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict.
He married Mary J. Weister on August 25, 1952. They had five children and later divorced. He then married the former Janalee R. Krahn on May 5, 1979 in Stratford, WI.
Steve was a sales manager for Praschak Machine Company for over 30 years. He was an avid reader and enjoyed antique cars.
Survivors include his wife Janalee, 4 daughters, Laurie (Mike) Mielke, Lyn Vayda, Leslie (Paul) Bores, Donna Vayda, a son Jon (Linda) Vayda, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial fund for Steve will be established at a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 25, 2019