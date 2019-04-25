Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
For more information about
Steven Vayda
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
2106 North Peach Avenue
Marshfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Vayda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Vayda


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Vayda Obituary
Steven Vayda

Marshfield - Steven A. Vayda, age 86, of Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at Zion United Methodist Church, 2106 North Peach Avenue, Marshfield, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield at a later date.

Steve was born on March 10, 1933 in Aurora, Illinois to Steve and Anna(Duzo) Vayda. At the age of six months, he moved to the Spencer area with his parents. He attended Spencer area schools. He went on to join the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict.

He married Mary J. Weister on August 25, 1952. They had five children and later divorced. He then married the former Janalee R. Krahn on May 5, 1979 in Stratford, WI.

Steve was a sales manager for Praschak Machine Company for over 30 years. He was an avid reader and enjoyed antique cars.

Survivors include his wife Janalee, 4 daughters, Laurie (Mike) Mielke, Lyn Vayda, Leslie (Paul) Bores, Donna Vayda, a son Jon (Linda) Vayda, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial fund for Steve will be established at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now