Susan F. Krostag
Wild Rose - Susan F. Krostag, age 77 of Wild Rose, WI, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at ThedaCare in Wild Rose, WI.

She was born on September 6, 1943 in Marshfield, WI, daughter of Walter and Marie (Earll) Helms. On April 28, 1962, she married Joseph Krostag in Parkland, Wash.

Susan was a registered nurse for V.A. Medical Center in Milwaukee until the time of her retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; three daughters, Susan (Patrick) Windsor of Roseau, MN, Kelly (Andrew) Beaudry of West Allis, WI and Kathryn (Todd) Meyer of Oak Creek, WI; four sons, Michael (Shari) Krostag of Marshfield, Thomas (Lori) Krostag of Plover, WI, Joseph (Tricia) Krostag of Waupaca, WI and John (Marisol) Krostag of Milwaukee, WI; one sister, Mary (Mike) Truhler of Marshfield, WI; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Susan was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Mass will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca with Fr. Xavier Santiago presiding. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. on Thursday until the time of services at the church. Burial of cremains will be at St Mary Magdalene Cemetery.

The family requests that anyone attending the mass need to wear mask and keep the social distance.

Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
