Susan M. Strey
Marshfield - Susan M. Strey, age 65, of Marshfield, WI passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, with complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
A memorial service will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Krueger officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Susan was born to the late Vincent and Doris Braun, December 14, 1954, in Marshfield, WI. Susan attended Loyal High School."
She is survived by two children: Steven Strey, of Greenwood; and Kevin and Megan Strey, of Marshfield. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and by six siblings: Gary Braun, of Marshfield; Karen and Richard Ratchman, of Davenport, FL; Mick and Jeannie Braun, of Phillips, WI; Tim Braun, of Loyal; Andy and Shawn Braun, of Loyal; and Carla and Brian Lampsa, of Downers Grove, IL. She was preceded in death by four siblings: Mary Shecklman, Joe Braun, John Braun, and Allen Braun.
Susan faced many challenges in her lifetime but was always resilient to overcome those challenges. She had a kind heart and a cheerful attitude. She was extremely outgoing and hopeful. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and family.
"God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered. "Come to me." With tearful eyes we watched you as you slowly slipped away and though we loved you dearly we could not make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your tired hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best." By Frances and Kathleen Coelho.
Susan requested a cremation. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days, and to thank Three Oaks Health Services and Heartland Hospice.
For your convenience, online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com