|
|
Sylvia M. Bach
McMillan - Sylvia M. Bach, age 85 of Marshfield, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her home in the town of McMillan. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St Peters Lutheran Church (M347 Elm Street) in the town of McMillan. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield.
Sylvia was born April 24, 1934, the daughter of Elmer and Frances (Hamus) Oertel. On June 2, 1951 Sylvia was united in marriage to the love of her life Jerry Bach at St Peters Lutheran Church in the town of McMillan.
In her spare time she enjoyed bowling and Polka Dancing. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family. Mom's sense of humor will be sadly missed.
Sylvia is lovingly survived by her Husband: Jerry; daughter: Sandy (Donnie) Fellenz; granddaughter: Melissa (Derek) Brod; and great granddaughter: Keyara Fellenz, all of Marshfield.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Elmer and Frances; as well as her brother; Clarence Oertel.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
for your convenience.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019