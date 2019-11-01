|
Terrance J. Beining
Wabeno - Terrance J. "Terry" "Tuddy" Beining, 80, of Wabeno, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Lakewood Assisted Living, Lakewood, Wisconsin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Rozellville, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Terrance was born on September 20, 1939 in Marshfield, to Edmund and Lucille (Deiler) Beining. He is survived by two brothers, Richard (Lisa) Beining, AZ, Edmund (Karen) Beining, Sheboygan Falls, two sisters, Dorothy Meyer, Hewitt and Virginia (Jim) Bangart, Stratford, a sister-in-law, Betty Beining of Sheboygan Falls and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Donald (Joan) Beining and Jerald Beining, and brother-in-law, Harold Meyer.
He attended St. Andrew's Grade School, Rozellville and Willard D. Purdy Junior High School, Marshfield, grades one through nine. In May of 1958 he graduated from Marshfield Senior High School. In June of 1965 he received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point with majors in Political Science and Broadfield Social Studies along with receiving the 1965 Outstanding Senior Male Student awarded and selected by the UW Stevens Point Student Council. In August of 1974 he received a MST Degree in Broadfield Social Studies from UW Stevens Point. He earned additional graduate credits in Economics and Political Science from the following educational institutions: UW Green Bay, UW Superior, Lawrence University, Penn State University and Lehigh University.
Terry began his teaching career in August of 1965 at Wabeno High School, Wabeno, WI, and retired in June of 2001. During his 36 years at Wabeno he taught Junior and Senior Social Studies. He introduced American Government and Economics to the Social Studies curriculum, with Economics being his favorite. He was recognized for three of his projects/units of study on national and state levels: An Economic Study the School District of the Wabeno Area, The Principles of Our Free Enterprise System, and the Balancing Act-How Utility Rates are Decided. Terry was selected as Wisconsin Economics Teacher of the Year in 1984 by the Wisconsin State Council on Economic Education. In the fall of 1987, he co-authored an article (including activities) with Dr. Margaret A. Laughlin UW Green Bay, in The Senior Economist, a professional magazine promoting the incorporation of Economics in the Social Studies Curriculum, entitles, "Participating in the Global Economy." Terry was a charter member and one of the developers of Economics America (established 1993), a combination of five Midwest states (Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin) whose goal was/is to expand the use of new technologies to improve the delivery of quality economic program.
On September 20, 1989, State Superintendent of Public Instruction announced that Terry Beining was the Wisconsin High School Teacher of the Year for 1989-90. The Wisconsin Teachers of the Year are chosen on the basis of their instructional leadership, contributions to the curriculum, staff development, and community interest in schools as well as their ability to enact positive change in the school program by a state select committee. Terry had the honor and privilege of being a Master Teacher at Teacher World which was a weeklong workshop held at UW LaCrosse sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for high school juniors who were interested in choosing teaching as a career. Master teachers were selected by the DPI on the basis of achievement, classroom innovation, community involvement, and curriculum advancement. All Master Teachers had achieved local, state, and national recognition in the field of education. As a result of being on the Teacher World staff for three summers, Terry was appointed to a three year term by Dr. Herbert Grover, State Superintendent of Public Instruction to the Advisory Council for Teacher World and Future Educators. The Advisory Council was composed of 19 members from large and small public and private schools, school administrators, and large and small businesses.
Terry was very active in school and community service activities. Some of his school activities were: W.I.A.A. Volleyball Official for 37 years, Wabeno High School Quiz Bowl coach (1985-86 WSAU-TV HQB champion), Wabeno High School Pep Club Advisor, and Girls Softball Coach. In November of 2000 Terry was awarded The Distinguished Service Award by the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association for his involvement in school and community activities, especially athletics. Terry was awarded the Bob Peck Achievement Award (Wisconsin Easter Seals) in 1970 as the outstanding Physically Handicapped person in Wisconsin. Terry was the recipient of the 2002 Sylvan Post 44 Service Award for service to school and community. Terry was a member of the Wabeno Lions Club for over 50 years, holding all elective offices at least once. He was chairperson for numerous organizations, especially those involved with youth. He served two terms as Supervisor on the Wabeno Town Board.
Terry held a variety and interesting number of summer jobs from 1965 to 2012. Some of the jobs were: UW Stevens Point - Assistant Residence Hall Director, Wabeno Lions Club - Summer Recreation Program, Gardner Dam Camps BSA, White Lake - Health and Safety Director, Rozellville Lions Club - League Softball, and Town of Wabeno - Logging Museum Guide.
In his free time, Terry enjoyed reading, watching sports (especially the Cubs), playing cards, attending prayer meetings, traveling, fishing (especially Cass Lake), being with family, and a reasonable discussion of politics and current events.
The Beining family would like to thank the staff of Lakewood Assisted Living.
And remember as Terry would say "Set your priorities."
In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
