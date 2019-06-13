Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
Terrence Adler
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
1414 West 5 th Street
Marshfield, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
1414 West 5 th Street
Marshfield, WI
Terrence Adler


Terrence Adler Obituary
Terrence Adler

Marshfield - Terrence R. Adler, age 89, of Marshfield, passed away on Monday June 10, 2019 at Wells Nature View. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 1414 West 5th Street, Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield and again from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral mass Saturday at the church. A rosary service will be conducted by the Knights of Columbus on Friday at 7:00 pm. The Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, will form an Honor Guard.

Terrence was born December 14, 1929. He was the son of Roman and Agnes (Rutherford) Adler. He graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1948. Terry served in the National Guard for six years. He married Marion Spangler on August 22, 1959 in Jefferson, WI. Terry lived in Marshfield all his life. He worked various jobs until he began work at Felker Brothers where he retired after 38 years.

Terry built a cottage on the Big Eau Pleine Flowage that he and his family enjoyed for many years. He also participated in "Rifle Club" for many years. Terry volunteered his time at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, the hospital, the Knights of Columbus and the Senior Craft Shop.

Terry is survived by his wife; Marion, son; Douglas, daughters; Terri Ann Adler, Lynn Koresh and Kay Schulz, grandchildren; Anna, Bob, Becca, Daniel, Theresa and Heath, brother; Tom Adler and sisters; Barb LeMoine and Ellen Murphy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Glenn, Norman and Richard.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Wells Nature View for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield or Marshfield Clinic Research Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 13, 2019
