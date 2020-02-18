|
Terrence P. "Terry" Mowbray
Marshfield - Terrence P. "Terry" Mowbray, 56, Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Town of Winchester, Vilas County.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 12:30 pm until service time. Rev. James Weighner will officiate, and military rites be conducted at the funeral home.
Terrence was born on December 7, 1963 in Cuba City, WI, to Phillip and Judith (Monahan) Mowbray and was a 1982 graduate of Cuba City High School. He also graduated from Southwest Technical College in Lancaster, WI. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving with the air born forces in Germany from 1986 until his honorable discharge in 1989. He married Sherri M. Kunkel on December 6, 1991 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI.
Terry was a welder for his entire working career and at the present time was employed at Custom Fabricating and Repair in Marshfield. He was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping and boating. But most important were his family and he was devoted to his wife and 3 sons.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Sherri and their sons, Alexander, Ethan and Isaac Mowbray, all of Marshfield. He is also survived by his mother, Judy of East Dubuque, IL, his siblings, Mary (Dan) Bussan of East Dubuque, IL, Phillip (Ann) Mowbray of Platteville and Vickie Mowbray (Mark) of Hollandale, WI and by in-laws; Sherri's parents, Ron and Mary Pat Kunkel of Hazel Green, WI, and Sherri's siblings, Kelly Kunkel of Boise, ID, Fred (Brenna) Kunkel and Katie (Troy) Kieler, all of Bellville, WI. He is further survived by 8 nieces and nephews, Tiffany, Jake, Bryce, Shane, Jude, Opal, Ella and Cole.
He was preceded in death by his father and a son in infancy.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested for an education fund for Terry's sons.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020