Terry Zuehlke
Granton - Terry L. Zuehlke, age 55, of Chili, WI was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.
Terry Lee Zuehlke was born on January 8, 1965 in Marshfield, WI the son of Leon and Colleen (Copet) Zuehlke. He graduated from Granton High School. Terry spent most of his time with his mom and loved being with his family, his dog, Daisy and cat, Mippy. He loved listening to music, especially his favorite song "Elvira". He also loved watching television, always watching his beloved Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Terry was also a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Marshfield, WI.
He is survived by his mother, Colleen, sisters; Sherry (Steven) Shapiro of Bakersfield, CA and Sarah (Jeff) Komis of Chili, WI, nieces and nephews; Nicholas (Phoebe) Shapiro of Los Angeles, CA, Emma (fiancé, Mike) Shapiro of New Jersey and Warren (Brandy) Komis of Gilbert, AZ. He is also survived by 1 great niece, Madilyn, 1 great nephew, Waylon and his Godparents; James and Margie Barth of Chili, WI.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Leon and grandparents; Fred and Abbie Zuehlke and Loren and Agnes Copet.
Funeral services for Terry will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Marshfield, WI. Pastor Peter Ruggles will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Town of Lynn Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.
No matter how Terry has touched our lives - son, brother, uncle, friend or client - he will always be remembered as one "very special little man" - our own "Terry Bear."
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020