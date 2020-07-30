Theodore "Ted" C. Potter
Marshfield - Theodore "Ted" C. Potter, age 70, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at House of the Dove after a brief battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home. The family would like anyone that plans to attend the service please wear a mask. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy, Michigan at a later date.
Ted was born on January 4, 1950 in Park Ridge, Illinois, the son of Walter and Virginia (Waage) Potter. He graduated from Maine High School in Park Ridge, IL. He completed undergraduate school at Albion College, MI. He then attended Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago and graduated in 1975. He purchased a dental practice in Marshfield in 1975 where he practiced dentistry until he became disabled in 1995.
Ted was a quiet person with a dry sense of humor. He enjoyed being outside and was an avid sports enthusiast, including hockey, football and vintage car racing.
He is survived by his son, David, of Seattle, WA; his sister, Janet Meinka, of Flint, MI; nephews Scott, Kevin and Ted Meinka; and Judy Netzer and family of Marshfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
