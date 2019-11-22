|
Thomas A. Bruhn
Marshfield - Thomas A. Bruhn, 81, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at House of the Dove.
Committal services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Thomas was born on December 3, 1937 in Marshfield, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Weister) Bruhn.
He married Nancy J. Zoellner on December 29, 1962 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield.
Tom had been employed at Felker Brother's Manufacturing, Marshfield, for many years until his retirement.
He enjoyed camping with his family for over 30 years as well as fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy and their children, Todd (Janet) Bruhn of Marshfield and Debbie (Andy) Haffenbredl of Auburndale. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Erinn (Paul) Zillmer, Nikki (Steve) Landrath, Adam (Katee) Haffenbredl and Tyler (Melissa) Haffenbredl, and 6 great grandchildren, Alyah and Blake Zillmer, Sydney Landrath, Madden, Rylee and Finley Haffenbredl. He is further survived by a sister, Charlotte (Dennis) Witte and stepsisters, Lynn (James) Schmoll and Phyllis Lau.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, Violet "Vi" Lau, a daughter, Karen Bruhn, and a grandson, Christopher Haffenbredl.
Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we'll miss you until we meet again.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019