Thomas A. Folz
Marshfield - Thomas A. Folz, 69, Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield.
Thomas was born on September 6, 1950 in Marshfield, to Anton and Susan (Bornbach) Folz, the youngest of eight children.
Tom had been employed at Wick Building Systems for 40 years and then at General Farm Supply until the present time. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, bearbaiting, fishing and helping others.
He is survived by a daughter, Tanya Folz of Marshfield and a son Jonathon of Spencer. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Aniyah Bolta and his siblings, Jerome (Patricia) Folz, Clem (Monica) Folz, Gladys Thimmesch, Vincent (Doris) Folz, Jim Folz, and Merlin (Marilyn) Folz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Delores, in infancy and a brother, Mark.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019