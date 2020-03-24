|
|
Thomas A. Raasch
Marshfield - Thomas A. Raasch, 77, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at House of the Dove.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, Marshfield, at a later date due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
Thomas was born on January 6, 1943 in Hartford, Wisconsin to Elsworth and Myrtle (Frank) Raasch. He was united in marriage to Sandra Hundt on July 13, 1963 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neosho, WI. She passed away on August 29, 2017. Thomas worked as a barber, but later started his own telecommunications business. After retiring from telecommunications, her returned to his true passion of being a barber.
Thomas was a member of Kiwanis, Jaycees, and Faith Lutheran Church where he volunteered and helped serve communion to parishioners. He played trombone in high school band and loved music, fishing, family projects, and his classic '66 MGB sports car.
He is survived by his two sons, Christopher (Kathy) Raasch of Marshfield and Shawn (Sharon) Raasch of Kansas City, MO, 3 grandchildren, Lauren Raasch, Emma Raasch, and Maggie Raasch, 3 step grandchildren, Jason (Alyson) Goldbach, Valerie (Shawn) Kirsch, and Ben Meyer, 1 great-grandchild, and 7 step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Mike and Dick Raasch, both of Hartford, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sandra.
