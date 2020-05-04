|
Thomas C. Moran
Marshfield - Thomas Moran died on May 2nd, 2020 at the age of 91 in the palliative care unit at Marshfield Medical Center. Tom was a kind decent man. He loved his family and was a good friend. He lived an ordinary, quiet and simple but dignified life. Tom was born in Morrisonville, WI. He was the youngest of nine children. He married Ann Busse and shortly thereafter was drafted into the army where he served as a medic during the Korean War in Japan. He worked at Plywood Madison and later at Pluswood in Marshfield where he sold building supplies and worked as a kitchen designer for large apartment complexes. Tom was a gifted craftsman. He created numerous beautiful and unique furniture pieces which were sold at art shows. He absolutely loved watching sports, especially the Packers and the Brewers. And he thoroughly enjoyed having coffee with his dear friends at Hardees.
Tom is survived by his wife, Ann and their three children: Mike Moran (Christine), Lori Moran (Charles Evans) Tim Moran (Pam), and several grandchildren: Amanda Sisneros (Zach), Kelly Price (Mitch), Ryan Moran, Lucas Moran, Alexandria Moran, Tanner Moran, Madeline Moran and many loving grand dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings. Tom did not want a service but said that if anyone wished, a contribution could be made in his name to either the Ronald McDonald House or Hope Lodge. Our most sincerest thanks to the caring, competent staff of the palliative unit.
May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, The sun shine warm upon your face, The rain fall soft upon your fields, And until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of his hand.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020