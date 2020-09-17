Thomas C. Voss



April 14, 1969 - March 27, 2020



Thomas C. Voss passed away on March 27 in New Orleans, in the midst of the COVID crisis, after a long illness.



Tom was a 1987 graduate of Marshfield Senior High school, where he was active in the cross-country program.



He attended Tulane University, where he was also on the cross-country team, graduating in 2001.



He was forced to leave New Orleans in 2005 following hurricane Katrina, after which he lived in Massachusetts, eventually returning to New Orleans in 2014, where he worked as a student advisor at Tulane University and also earned his Masters Degree in Literature in 2017.



Tom was a passionate reader, an active volunteer at many venues, and a vocal advocate for the underserved.



He is preceded in death by his father, Dieter M. Voss, of Marshfield and is survived by his mother Harriet M. Voss, of Montague, MA; and brothers Stephan (Jeanette), of Lexington, MA; Peter (Jill), of Eagan, MN; his nephew Christopher, and two nieces Stephanie and Annika.



His family look forward to gathering in his memory as soon as circumstances permit.









