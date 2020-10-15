Thomas G. RoehrbornMarshfield - Thomas George Roehrborn age 68 died unexpectedly in his home on October 13, 2020.He was born August 18, 1952 in Marshfield to Harvey and Edith (Meyer) Roehrborn. Tom attended Marshfield area schools and after graduation in 1971, he started his working career at Marshfield Homes and continued working there until its closure.On March 12, 1976 he married Mary Sue Fischer, they were married for 28 years and later divorced.He is survived by his children Thomas John, Carrie and Catherine along with his 3 grandchildren Thayvin, Zephayn and Kazlynn. His brother Roger (Ellen) Roehrborn, sister Cheryl (Peter) Huser, many nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Edith, grandparents George and Katherine Roehrborn and Albert and Anna Meyer.During his life he enjoyed repairing cars till all hours of the night and finding great bargains to both fix and sell again.Most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren doing all sorts of activities.He will be greatly missed by friends and family.Funeral arrangements will be done at a later date.