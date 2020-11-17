Thomas H. Forbish
Marshfield - Thomas (Tom) H. Forbish, age 87, of Marshfield, Wisconsin died quietly in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday morning November 13, 2020.
Tom grew up on a family farm in Colby Wisconsin graduating from Colby HS in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1955 Tom began a career in banking and retired as Sr. Vice President of M & I Bank, Marshfield, in 1996. On February 25th, 1956 Tom married the love of his life Shirley at First Presbyterian Church, Stratford Wisconsin. They built their life together in Marshfield. Laughter and love kept their marriage strong for over 64 years. Tom was active in the community serving as an elder and deacon of First Presbyterian Church, Marshfield, and was a member of the Downtown Marshfield Business Improvement District Board. He served as President of the Bank Administrative Institute, was State Director of the Upper Midwest Agricultural Credit Council and served as Director of the Wisconsin Bankers Association - Agricultural Association. Tom served on the boards of The United Way, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and the Marshfield AFS Chapter. He was also Chairman of the Finance Committee for the Winnebago Presbytery and the Market Animal Sale at the Central Wisconsin State Fair.
Tom was devoted to his family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife and family. He often commented that the best days of his life were camping with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing golf, travel, spending winters in Texas, and working around his home. His family, faith, and the church were the cornerstones of his life. He was a great example to his children and family.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, his son Mark (Angela), and daughter Jan (Scott) Miller. He was blessed with six wonderful grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Tom is further survived in death by his sister Joyce Pevytoe.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Elvira Forbish and brothers Eugene and Raymond Forbish.
Private services for family only will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. A public visitation for family and friends will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the funeral home Saturday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers a memorial may be sent to First Presbyterian Church (Marshfield Wisconsin), Never Forgotten Honor Flight (Wausau Wisconsin) or the American Cancer Society
.
The family would like to extend their heart felt gratitude to the physicians at the Marshfield Clinic and Hospital, Ascension Home Health, and St Croix Hospice for their care and service.
For your convenience, online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
.