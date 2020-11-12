Thomas (Tom, T.J.) J. Kirchoff



Thomas (Tom, T.J.) J Kirchoff passed away unexpectedly November 8, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, AL.



Thomas was born August 26, 1941 in Mankato, MN to Gerald And Muriel (Doheny) Kirchoff. He and his family moved to Sparta, WI where he grew up and created a seemingly endless and free spirited memories. He attended from St Patrick's Catholic School and graduated from Sparta High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp after high school and spent a few years after living in California before moving back to Wisconsin. In 1970 he married Helen Kirchoff (Corton). In 1974, they moved to Marshfield where they raised two children Kathie (bartylla) and Ken and were greatly involved with the raising of their earliest grandchildren.



Tom worked as a HVAC and Refrigeration Technician for the majority of his life before he retired. Tom loved 'going'. Always going. His profession required a lot of driving and he would try to take different routes just to see things from a different perspective. Tom was a voracious reader and had amazing recall which facilitated an obnoxiously large number Trivial Pursuit wins. Another great pleasure he enjoyed was singing. He had a beautiful 'Irish tenor' which won him a scholarship to Viterbo College. Sadly, he was never able to attend college for music but it didn't squelch his love of singing. He was known to break into song in ANY situation and it was always pitch perfect. Finally, the greatest love in his life were his children and grandchildren. He would do anything for them, exposed them to new adventures, shared his wanderlust and curiosity, and he always had their back no matter the tribulation.



In 2016, "T. J." moved to Dothan, AL where he was welcomed, surrounded and supported by a wonderful group of friends. One of those friends, Donna Rice, writes:



"There is a special bond between Father and daughter he loved you dearly and treasured that bond. His "little me" he called you.



Also know that your Dad was loved and missed right here in Dothan. He came here with only one friend, Patrick, and through the years made many friends at the senior center. He loved playing cards....a tough opponent at the card table during our Rook games.



Many at the center and bowling lanes knew him, not by name, but by his big smile and cheerful greeting. His quick sense of humor, smile and ability to burst into a song ant any moment will be greatly missed by us, his Rook and senior center buddies."



Tom is survived by his second wife Hilda (Hila) Kirchoff, his previous wife Helen Kirchoff, his children Mary "Kathie" Bartylla (Steve) and Kenneth Kirchoff (Jaime), 7 grandchildren, Tucker and Tess Sautter, Joseph Harris, Jaiden and Kelsey Kirchoff, and Zachery and Elizabeth Bartylla. He is further survived by his sister Carol (Jerry) Jeritt, Jean (Frank) Heath, several nieces and nephews, and some wonderful friends in Dothan Alabama.



He is preceded in death by his father Gerald Kirchoff, mother Muriel Kirchoff, and brother Gerald "Brian" Kirchoff and a brother-like friend Patrick W. Rice.



Thomas graciously donated his remains to the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine. No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be designated in his name to said college.



Dad, your presence on this earth and in our lives will be grievously absent but we hope that wherever you are, you are sharing that 'beautiful Irish tenor'.









