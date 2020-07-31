1/1
Thomas "Tom" Lyon
Thomas "Tom" Lyon

Marshfield - Thomas L. Lyon, age 52, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with his family by his side at Marshfield Medical Center Hospital. A time of Celebration will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 form 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home in (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) Marshfield.

Tom was born on February 4, 1968, the son of Gerold and Ruth Ann Lyon in Marshfield. He was a graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. He became employed as a semi-truck driver and later worked on various carpentry projects including making Cribbage Boards for friends.

Tom had a great sense of humor and could always make you laugh. There are plenty of "Tommy" stories that can be told that will now become good memories. He was also a big fan of Country Music. He had many good friends including his best friend, Miah Henseler. Tom enjoyed going on trips to his cabin and spending time with his buddy up north.

Tom is survived by his mother: Ruth Ann Lyon; siblings: Pam Gaulke, Jerry (Kim) Lyon, Sharon (Jim) Boushack; his sister-in-law: Donna Lyon. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews: Nate Moore, Luke Moore, Tia Gaulke, Joel Lyon, Craig Lyon, Anna Lyon, Heidi Carlson, A.J. Boushack, Jessie Lyon and Kaylie Lyon; as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Tom is preceded in death by his father: Gerold Lyon; and his brother: Richard Lyon.

Family would like to give special thanks to Miah for everything he has ever done to help Tom.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
