Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
151 South Washington Avenue
New Richmond, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
151 South Washington Avenue
New Richmond, WI
1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Ole Kongslien Obituary
Thomas Ole Kongslien

Woodbury, MN - 10/4/1942-5/20/2019 Age 76

Thomas Ole Kongslien, age 76, joined his heavenly father on Monday, May 20th, 2019 in Woodbury, Minnesota at his home with the loving caregivers of Hometown Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice and his family. Tom was born in Antigo, Wisconsin and was the oldest of four children born to Patricia (nee Leonard) and Ole Kongslien. After graduating from high school in Antigo, he went on to obtain his degree in speech and language pathology at the University of Wisconsin River Falls where he met his bride and wife of over 40 years, Sandy. He began his career as a speech therapist in the public schools of Manitowoc, Wisconsin and in local hospitals and clinics. He later pursued his masters degree from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in special education administration and worked for over 30 years as the Director of Student Services in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Left to honor Tom and remember the legacy he leaves are his wife, Sandy (nee Anderson) Kongslien; son, Thomas Michael (Terry), and daughters Sandra Kathryn (Neal Strand) and Patricia Frances (Antoine LaFromboise). He will also be remembered fondly by his six grandchildren Ross and Tyler Kongslien; Peter and Kelsey Strand; Caleb and Evelyn LaFromboise; as well as, a sister, Kay (Ken) Sutter; Patty (John) Drott; and James Kongslien and his nieces and nephews who will miss "UT" and his funny jokes.

Tom is remembered by many for his dedication to children with special needs and the work he did during the impetus of Public Law 94-142 and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Tom was a jovial man who loved collecting and fishing and especially loved his Fireking, clocks, antiques, Native American artifacts, and nautical items. Tom instilled in his children a solid work ethic and a strong desire to serve others. He was a wise investor and was a provider throughout his life.

A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:30pm with visitation an hour prior to the mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin (151 South Washington Avenue, New Richmond, Wisconsin 54017). Interment will follow the Mass with a luncheon after at the church. The family will greet friends from 11:30-12:30 the day of the Mass.

The Kongslien family would like to extend our eternal gratitude to the staff of Hometown Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for genuinely caring for Tom and creating a quality of life for him he would not otherwise have known. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Tom's name to Immaculate Conception Church or Special Olympics of Wisconsin (https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/wisconsin).

www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 22, 2019
