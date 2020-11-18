Thomas "Tom" Patrick Quinlan
Marshfield - Thomas "Tom" Patrick Quinlan, 89, of Marshfield, WI, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and the rapid onset of COVID-19 virus, Tuesday, November 17, at the Marshfield Medical Center.
Tom was born on September 1st, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Thomas and Dorothy Quinlan. After marrying on October 18th, 1954, to Evelyn Staley, also a Chicago native, they moved to Pittsville, WI, to start a family and begin a life of farming.
Tom found pleasure in farming and cherished his esteemed relationships with the farmers he graciously met along the way. Due to his abounding dedication, he advanced in the same industry by recruiting new members for Associated Milk Producers Inc., after selling his family farm. Tom savored many sports opportunities that included sitting back and watching the Green Bay Packers along with spending countless hours cheering his children and grandchildren on in their sporting events. A few of Tom's favorite storytelling memories consisted of him enrolled in Catholic schools when he was young and being taught by nuns, his days of playing football, adventures of driving a school bus, showing the pride he had for his father being a Chicago firefighter, and gladly acquiring the role of a 4-H leader. Tom also loved to express his memories of his involvement in helping teach his children how to show cattle at the fair.
Door County was a treasured relaxation site for Tom and Evelyn to appreciate their time together, explore the unique shops, and fish in their retirement years. They shared a love of gardening as they spent endless hours planting and tending to many varieties of plants and flowers. Because of their devotions to their gardens, they delightfully embarked on hosting garden tours. Tom and Evelyn heartily shared their Irish heritage and had a genuine love for Irish Setter rescue dogs that became beloved family members.
Tom is predeceased by his parents, daughter Donna, son Thomas, and sisters Loretta Spade and Mary Equi.
Tom is survived by his wife Evelyn of 66 years, daughters Peggy (Paul) Needham of Chili, Nancy Quinlan of Marshfield, Colleen (Jim) Bauer of Marshfield, sons Pat (Janet) Quinlan of Marshfield, Larry (Shelley) Quinlan of Arpin, Terry (Rosie Kleifgen) Quinlan of Pittsville and brother in-law Bob Equi of California, along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private committal service is being held. Buchanan/Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Tom's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Stoney River Memory Support and Serenity Living for the wonderful care they provided him; and to the Marshfield Medical Center staff for the kindness and care shown to him in his final days.
"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." ~ Irish Blessing
