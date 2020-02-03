|
|
Thomas (Tom) Stephen Kurasz
Tom Kurasz, age 64, died on January 30, under hospice care in Spokane, WA after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on April 10, 1955, in Neillsville, WI to Joseph and Esther (Fenske) Kurasz. He was baptised and confirmed in St John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Neillville and attended grade school at St. John's Lutheran School. He graduated from Neillsville High School in 1973.
On August 4, 1973 he married Debra Ferry at St. John's Lutheran church and they had two sons, Dennis and Joseph. They later divorced.
Tom lived and worked for many years in Milwaukee, Wi and later moved to Spokane where he lived until the time of his death.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and particularly enjoyed fishing with his nephews and their friends on the lakes in Washington.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, brother Ronald. sister Susan Zickert, nephew Andrew Zickert and brother-in-law George Lund.
He is survived by his sons, Dennis of Milwaukee, WI and Joseph of Mondovi, WI; siblings Marjorie Lund, Spokane, WA, Stanley (Teriann) Kurasz , Morrison, IL, Helen (Calvin) Johansen, Fergus Falls, MN, Timothy (Lisa) Kurasz, Loyal, WI and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be had in Neillsville City Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020