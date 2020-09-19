Thomas W. Martinson, Jr.
Auburndale - Thomas W. Martinson, Jr., 57, Auburndale, passed away with family by his side on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time. Rev. James Weighner will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County.
Thomas was born on February 27, 1963 in Minneapolis, to Thomas and Shirley (Hassebrock) Martinson. In 1964 he moved with his parents and sister, Margaret, to Buffalo Center, Iowa. When Tom was five years old the family moved to Algona, Iowa where he lived with his family until graduation in 1981. He then moved to Wisconsin to be with his father and worked at So-White Company for 20 years.
Tom met wis wife, Angela Hughes there and they were married in 1986. They were blessed with three children, Matthew, Zachary and Jaimee. They made their home in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
Tom loved fishing, camping, sports and doing mechanical repair. He enjoyed coming back to Iowa to visit his family and friends. Tom enjoyed stock car racing most of all.
In 1992 Tom was taken ill with Non-Hodgkins cancer. He continued working, taking medical care. In 2003 Tom had a bone marrow transplant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was disabled but carried on with his life, taking medical procedures.
Tom will be sadly missed by his wife, Angela and their three children, Matthew, of Auburndale, Zachary, of Chicago and Jaimee of Stevens Point, and a grandson, Theodore of Stevens Point. He is further survived by his mother, Shirley Eisenbarth, her husband, Mark of Algona, Iowa, siblings, Maggie (Craig) Buscher of Algona, Iowa, Timothy (Ronda) Martinson of Buffalo Center, Iowa, Todd Martinson (Roxie) Page of Whittemore, Iowa, Troy Martinson (Shelly Miller) of Sioux City, Iowa, Wade (Mary) Eisenbarth of Algona, Iowa, Zane (Nicole) Eisenbarth of Peoria, Arizona, a sister-in-law, Peggy Murphy (Kevin Kortuem) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews and his best friends, Jerry Sampson, Chris Langreck and many racing friends.
Meeting him in glory will be his father, Thomas Martinson, Sr., and Angela's parents, Patrick and Shirley Hughes and a brother-in-law, Kevin Murphy.
