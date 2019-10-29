|
Timothy G Kolb
Lowell, WI formerly Spencer - Age 51, of Lowell, WI formerly Spencer, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer with Rev. Barry Saylor officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church from 10 AM until time of services. Committal services will be held privately at a later time.
Tim was born on September 20, 1968 in Marshfield, the son of Gerald and Gertrude (Rueth) Kolb. After graduating from Spencer High School in 1987, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he attained a bachelor's degree in food science. He was employed as a lab technician for Kraft Foods located in Beaver Dam, WI.
He was a quiet independent man who enjoyed being in the kitchen cooking favorite dishes or trying out new recipes. When getting together with family and friends, Tim loved playing board games like Monopoly and Scrabble. For years he and his family members were in competition to see who would be the "reigning champion" of the board games. He loved to drive in search of adventure and made many cross-country trips. He lived in Alaska for a time before returning to Wisconsin.
Survivors include his parents Gerald and Gertrude Kolb of Spencer; his siblings: Pamela Kolb of Madison, Paula (Arturo Cordova) Kolb of Madison, Carol (Tony Camin) Kolb of Los Angeles, CA along with aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers.
Tim was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
His arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019