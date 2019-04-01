|
Timothy J. McCollum
Marshfield - Timothy James McCollum passed away on March 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, daughter, Emily Leggin, son, Andrew McCollum, granddaughters, Hannah, Courtney, and Zoë Leggin, sister Kristi (George) McCollum Price, nephew Kendall Babl, many friends, and his beloved cats, Largo, Scherzo, and Mara.
Tim was born to Mary and John McCollum in Coalinga, California on April 21, 1948. His family moved to New York when Tim was three. He attended grades K-1 in Yonkers, New York and grades 2-9 in Ossining, New York. Before his sophomore year, his family moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan where he attended Pioneer High School. After graduating in 1966, Tim enrolled as a string education major at the University Of Michigan School Of Music. He graduated in 1971 with Bachelor of Music and Master of Music Education degrees. In 1971, Tim enlisted in the United States Army and served three years as a United States Military Bandsman at the United States Military Academy at West Point. During his military service, on June 10, 1972, he married the love of his life, Pamela Swartz. They celebrated their forty-sixth wedding anniversary last June.
In 1974, Tim accepted a teaching position as orchestra director at Marshfield High School and string instructor at Grant and Madison Schools, eventually adding Washington School. His teaching career spanned 36 years. During those years, Tim was active as a clinician for many district and state solo and ensemble festivals throughout Wisconsin. For many years he was on the music staff of the Wisconsin State Music Association high school and middle level honors projects.
Music was his life's passion. In addition to his teaching, he was active as a performer and conductor. Tim was concertmaster of the Marshfield-Wood County Symphony from 1974 until his final concert last October. He also conducted the orchestra from 2000-2008. He was associate concertmaster of the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra in Stevens Point for 34 years and conducted the Wausau Civic Symphony from 1978-1979.
Our sincere gratitude to Dr. Isaac Yeboah, Julie, and all the oncology nurses and staff for the care given during Tim's journey. Many thanks to Comfort & Recovery Suites and House of the Dove.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Marshfield Clinic Cancer Care Fund for Clinical Research in care of MCHS Foundation at 1000 N. Oak Ave., Marshfield, WI 54449. Indicate the memorial is in memory of Timothy McCollum.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church. The family will receive condolences one hour before the service. Tim will be interred at Arbor Crest Memorial Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan on a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 1, 2019