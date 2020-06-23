Todd Albert Myers
Waterloo - Todd Albert Myers, 58 of Waterloo died Sunday June 21, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born August 9, 1961 in Elkhart to Lloyd and Carol (Rutter) Myers.
He worked at M & S Steel of Garrett and Covington Box and Packaging of Waterloo.
Todd was very musically talented and gave guitar lessons and played in several bands. He was also talented in wood working and home remodeling. Todd was a life-long fan of the Chicago Bears.
He married Joyce Cooper on November 10, 2017 in Waterloo and she died October 12, 2018.
He is survived by his children, Stephanie (Tyler) Stark of Vicksburg, MI, Aaron Myers of Auburn and Andrew Myers of Waterloo; grandchildren, Carter and Camryn Stark; stepchildren, Kristen and Michelle and step-grandchildren and a sister Sue (Bob) Church of Marshfield, WI, formerly of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a son Adam Myers.
Services will be 12 noon Friday June 26, 2020 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn, IN with burial to follow in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett. Calling is 2 hours prior to the service from 10 to 12 Friday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.