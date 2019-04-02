|
Todd R Trader
Arpin - Todd Richard Trader, age 41, of Arpin passed away due to complications from an epileptic seizure on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield with Rev. Samuel Martin officiating. His family will hold a private committal service at a later time. Todd's family, friends and colleagues are invited to gather on Thursday at the church in Marshfield from 4 PM until 8 PM and again on Friday at the church from 9:30 AM until time of services. The honor of pallbearer will belong to Jim Van Asten, Rick Nikolai, Paul Esser, Bo Blenker, Jeremy Hargraves, Jeremy Bauman and Justin Casperson.
Todd was born on December 15, 1977 to Gary and Nancy (Sturn) Trader in Neenah. He graduated from Menasha High School in 1996.
After high school, Todd attended UW-Platteville and received a bachelor's degree in Environmental Engineering in 2001. His professional career began shortly after graduation at MSA Professional Services in Baraboo. After three years in Baraboo, he transferred to the MSA office in Marshfield and worked there until the time of his death. He was a loyal and hard-working employee at MSA for almost 18 years.
Todd married Jennifer Statz at the Statz farm in Monroe on September 16, 2005. Together, they were raising two beautiful little blonde girls that look just like him, Delia and Kate. Todd was a great guy and husband but an even better father. He had a way with his girls and will be greatly missed by them. He charmed his way into their hearts from the very beginning and will never be forgotten.
Todd was an avid hunter and fisherman. Great outdoor memories were made hunting at the family cabin in Suring. There was always a season for him, whether it was deer, turkey, ice fishing or fishing in a boat. As a child, he would run home from school and couldn't get to the fishing dock down the street fast enough. That carried into his adult life. He couldn't get out on the water enough. But he understood the equal importance of his family and sensibly found a way to balance all of his passions.
Anyone that knew Todd well knows his other passion was food. He loved to cook and was so good at it. He enjoyed entertaining friends and family at home with his latest creations. He equally relished in trying new restaurants and foods and sharing those experiences with others.
Card playing was another pastime of Todd's. He was in a monthly sheephead "card club" with his buddies. He also enjoyed lighthearted gambling with his pals and recently took a memorable trip to Vegas with them.
Todd is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and his daughters, Delia and Kate of Arpin; his parents, Gary and Nancy Trader of Menasha; his brother, Ben Trader of Menasha; his father-in-law, Bernie Statz of Monroe; his sisters-in-law, Gayla (Jeff) Schultz of Belleville and Andrea (John) Statz Lauper of Stitzer; as well as nieces, a nephew, many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan; his mother-in-law, Joyce; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gilbert and all the staff at the Marshfield Medical Center CCU for the heartfelt care Todd received.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting memorials in Todd's name for his daughter's educational fund.
Todd's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 2, 2019